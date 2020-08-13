Friday marks the first day of school for CVUSD students

Education

Friday marks the first day of school for the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

What is typically an exciting day for students, parents, and teachers will be a lot different due to the coronavirus pandemic. CVUSD's school will continue to conduct distance learning until Riverside County is off the state's monitoring list.

Despite all the changes, one thing is for sure, class will be back in session.

Teachers have had a little bit more time to prepare for distance learning, as the district and the Teachers Association agreed last week to push the first day of school, originally set for August 13, a day back in order to allow for more training.

News Channel 3's Madison Weil will be live Friday at 5 and 6 a.m. speaking with teachers and administrators about what students can expect this school year.

Take look at our coverage at how the first day went for the Palm Springs Unified School District last week.

The Desert Sands Unified School District is the only district left to return to schools. DSUSD's first day of school will be on August 19.

Stay with News Channel 3 or visit KESQ.com/Education for more coverage on local schools.