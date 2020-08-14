Riverside County reports 983 new cases, 2 deaths, and 402 recoveries

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

There were 983 new coronavirus cases reported new coronavirus cases since Thursday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 45,662.

The county has been reporting lower than expected case increases since July 29 due to glitch with the state's CalREDIE system.

State health officer Dr. Mark Ghaly did say on Monday that the issue the backlog has been cleared and test results will be filtered to counties for processing over the next few days.

Jose Arballo Jr, county public information officer, confirmed today's case increase is part of the backlog. The county expected to be caught up as by yesterday.

County officials have stated that once the issue is fixed, there will likely be larger case increases.

The issue did not impact the county's hospitalization and death count.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Additional Data

440,349 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 5,944 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

The doubling rate is at 34.7 days as of Tuesday, however, the doubling rate was not listed on Wednesday and Thursday's epidemiology summary. The county made no mention as to why the doubling rate was removed

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 2 additional deaths Thursday bringing the total to 881.

23,689 patients have recovered, an increase of 402 recoveries since Thursday.

Hospitalizations

After a few days of big decreases in hospitalizations, the county reported a slight increase today. There are 7 additional coronavirus patients in the hospital today, bringing the total up at 314.

1 patient is from correctional facilities and there are zero from Imperial County as of August 13, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The county did continue to report decreases in the number of coronavirus patients admitted into the ICU. Over the past 24 hours, there were 3 fewer patients in the ICU, bringing the total to 91. Thursday marked the first time since June 25 that the total amount of ICU patients with coronavirus is under 100 patients.

The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the past couple of days compared to a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to earlier this month.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,063 cases and 64 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/14/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 106

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,627

Deaths: 26

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,199

Deaths: 21

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 4

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 933

Deaths: 20

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 41

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 189

Deaths: 4

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,063

Deaths: 64

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 664

Deaths: 16

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 374

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 111

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 279

Deaths: 2

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 865

Deaths: 47

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 886

Deaths: 40

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 213

Deaths: 17

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 36

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 147

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 183

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 327 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,476 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you