Weather Watch: how potential showers could threaten Apple Fire burn scar

As of Sunday the Apple Fire stretched into its seventh day of wreaking havoc on the San Bernardino National Forest. The fire was 90 percent contained. Officials were hopeful they stopped any forward progress of the blaze.

A chance of thunderstorms loomed in elevated areas including the mountains and high desert.

Wild weather pierced areas throughout California. A rare summer thunderstorm struck down in several parts of the Bay Area over the weekend, sparking wildfires.

"Not only is it dangerous for people outdoors but lightning can and has started wildfires," National Weather Service Meteorologist, Dan Gregoria said.

Although the incidents are rare, they are still possible. Gregoria said sparking fires isn't the only trouble these types of weather systems could cause.

He said terrain where fires have torn through can become susceptible to flooding and mudslides.

"We want to be really careful because a really charred ground- it doesn’t absorb water very well and so we want to make sure that the local areas don’t flood," CalFire Public Information Officer, Hannah Schwalbe said.

Terrain could become more vulnerable to mudslides when it rains, because there is not enough brush to hold the soil in place. Schwalbe said the agency continued to monitor the Apple Fire's burn scar as of Sunday.

"We do have an emergency response assessment team out there called a BAER team and so they’re actively trying to do a very rapid assessment to make sure that the area is safe and rehabilitated as quickly as possible," Schwalbe said.

The National Weather Service and CalFire were keeping an eye on conditions and the high desert.

Gregoria offered a piece of advice.

"Stay weather aware, stay alert. We’ll be issuing any warnings as needed. Keep an eye to the sky. In addition to the heavy rain, thunderstorms bring dangerous clouds around lightning strikes so we always say, 'if you hear thunder roar go in doors."