Ozone Advisory extended through Thursday for low air quality

News

Due to extreme heat continuing through Thursday, South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended the Ozone Advisory through Thursday afternoon. SQAQMD said on top of the heat producing elevated levels of ground ozone (smog), "Wildfires, which produce chemicals that help to form ozone, may also contribute to increased ozone levels."

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have more details on what you need to know about this Ozone Advisory and how to protect yourself from poor air quality in a full report tonight at 6 p.m.