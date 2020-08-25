College of the Desert website is having issues for users due to malware attack

News

Users trying to access the College of the Desert page have been having issues. On Sunday, College of the Desert fell victim to a malware attack that brought down email and web services.

A team of experts is said to be working diligently on this issue to get things back up and running as soon as possible.

In a statement, superintendent Dr. Joel Kinnamon said, "The restoration process requires extensive system and data testing. We will not risk

resuming operations before testing the stability and reliability of the system. "While we cannot provide an exact timeframe for the complete remediation of College systems, we are working diligently to ensure systems and operations are restored as soon as possible."

For students that are worries about their classes being dropped due to not being able to pay fees, the college says they will not be dropping students from classes due to nonpayment fees.

Students, although COD email and website are still down, you can access Counseling Services using the following link:https://collegeofthedesert.craniumcafe.com Posted by College of the Desert on Monday, August 24, 2020

Dr. Kinnamon added, "Although the attack has affected faculty, staff and students, there is no evidence that any personally identifiable information has been compromised."

