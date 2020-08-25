Excessive Heat Warning now in effect for deserts

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs TIED the record for the date of 117° and Thermal BROKE the previous record of 115°!

We are feeling the heat out there today! A big part of it is the drier conditions compared to yesterday. Dew point temperatures were in the 40s and 50s this afternoon rather than Monday's 60s.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for the Coachella Valley and High Desert through Thursday. The low desert will experience temperatures 113°+. Average for the date is 105°.

The heat is being brought by the strong ridge of high pressure in place over the Four Corners. It's this positioning that is blocking monsoon flow from reaching us.

Does it feel like it's been really hot this summer? Check out these numbers:

Today marks the 57th consecutive day of 100°+ temperatures.

If looking at the year as a whole, there have been 51 days at 110° or above, and 13 days of 115° or above.

Stay safe and stay cool!