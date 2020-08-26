DHS residents start seeing resolve in water bill hikes

News

Several Desert Hot Springs residents have reported seeing large hikes in their water bills in recent weeks. Many said it happened after Mission Springs Water District replaced several smart water meters.

On August 20 the district released a statement acknowledging customers' concerns. They went onto say, "We found that about 1,000 customers have continuous consumption. Please check for leaks, running toilets, and/or irrigation issues."

In late 2018 the company experienced large volumes of register malfunctions, which is the device that sends out water use data to the district. As a result, many customer bills were estimated based on their past history. Beginning in December 2019 the company coupled replacing meters and registers.

The district says with previous estimated billing, leakage and continuous consumption cannot be detected. The new equipment is now able to do that, which could be the reason why so many people are finding higher water bills due to continuous consumption.

The district will hold a special meeting this afternoon at 3 p.m. to address customer concerns.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we're speaking with the district about what signs to look for, and the financial assistance that's available.