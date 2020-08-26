Skip to Content
Draughtsman, Evzin and Zobo Meester’s announce closures; are other restaurants not too far behind?

The Draughtsman, Evzin Palm Desert, and Zobo Meester's are just the latest three restaurants to announce closures due to the pandemic. Are other restaurants not too far behind?

News Channel 3 is reaching out to local restaurants to see how the pandemic is impacting them. Can we expect to see more of our favorite local restaurants closing in the near future?

Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. for our full report.

