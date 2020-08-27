Palm Springs chef fighting for his life with coronavirus

News

A Palm Springs restaurant's main chef is fighting for his life with coronavirus.

Carlos Garcia, 50, works at Revel Public House downtown. His boss, Mindy Reed, said he's hospitalized, intubated and in a medically induced coma.

"One of those guys that is in the trenches with you when it's hard and is laughing with you when the shift is over," Reed said. "He's just one of those special chefs."

He got sick last month and in a matter of days was in critical condition.

For his family, the medical bills are piling up. Reed has continued to pay his salary.

She's put up a GoFundMe and is asking for the community's help.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has the story tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.