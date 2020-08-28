Watch Live at Noon: Governor expected to announce plans for further re-opening

News

WATCH LIVE: Governor Newsom is expected to announce plans for further re-opening at his Noon news conference. Many are hoping that his plans will include the beauty and restaurant sectors.

Restaurants were forced to close indoor service and the beauty industry has been hit hard since businesses were closed due to coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Major closures announced last month included shutting down bars, indoor religious services, gyms and hair and nail salons.

