Fire officials investigate the cause of a fire in Palm Springs Sunday morning
The cause of an overnight fire in Palm Springs is under investigation.
Officials with CAL Fire say a one-story building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene early Sunday morning.
Someone driving by on Highway 111 just south of Off-Road Rentals reported the fire.
Officials say light winds moved the fire onto a little vegetation but they were able to stop the blaze before it spread.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in about 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
For a little while, the fire forced a partial closure of Highway 111 at the eastbound I-10 ramp but traffic is now moving again.
