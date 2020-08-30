Fire officials investigate the cause of a fire in Palm Springs Sunday morning

News

The cause of an overnight fire in Palm Springs is under investigation.

Officials with CAL Fire say a one-story building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene early Sunday morning.

Someone driving by on Highway 111 just south of Off-Road Rentals reported the fire.

Officials say light winds moved the fire onto a little vegetation but they were able to stop the blaze before it spread.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

For a little while, the fire forced a partial closure of Highway 111 at the eastbound I-10 ramp but traffic is now moving again.