Helpful links for College of the Desert students starting this week

News

Despite a malware event that brought down the email and web services at College of the Desert (COD), classes will start as planned on Monday, August 31.

According to Marion Champion with College of the Desert, students can access their classes and communicate with their instructors using Canvas, the College’s online learning management system.

Students can also connect with counseling services using their Canvas log-in credentials using Cranium Café.

Champion told News Channel 3, "The College’s Information Technology team and third-party cybersecurity experts are continuing to work around the clock to restore the College’s email and web services."

"We recognize this has been a difficult time and we thank everyone for their continued patience," she added.

Here are some helpful link for COD students:

Students who need to reset their Canvas password can send an email to: CODCanvasHelp2020@mycod.us.

Students should provide their username, student ID number and a phone number where they can be reached. A College of the Desert staff member will call to verify the student’s identity before resetting their password.