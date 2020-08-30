Sheriffs deputies make multiple arrests in Coachella shooting investigation

News

Update Sunday 8:40 a.m.:

Three people have been arrested.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, it's uncertain as to whether or not there was an intended target in this shooting; however, several vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Deputies tell News Channel 3 a handgun was found inside a vehicle within reach of an infant who was also on the scene.

The charges filed against some of the people arrested in this case include shooting at an occupied dwelling, child endangerment, public intoxication, resisting arrest and parole hold.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Cairo Avenue and Shady Lane in Coachella.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they say they found evidence of a shooting and that one suspect fled the scene.

Deputies say they contacted four people who may have been involved.

No injuries reported.

The investigation is on-going.