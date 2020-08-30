The need continues: Day two of “Stuff the Bus” to benefit Martha’s Village

News

Martha's Village and Kitchen in Indio is in need of donations from the community. This weekend people have the opportunity to help "Stuff the Bus" full of essentials at the Westfield Mall.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay was out at the “Stuff the Bus” event and tells us what items they’re still in need of and why it’s so crucial to give during this time.

“Because I’m a little older I can’t really be out in public so I don’t get to volunteer the way I would like to so this is just my way of giving back,” Donna Freeman told News Channel 3.

Freeman is just one of the thoughtful donors who showed up with bags full of items at the “Stuff the Bus” event to benefit Martha's Village and Kitchen.

“I was watching the news this morning and I heard it and I needed to go grocery shopping and picked up extra items," Teri Vosters said.

Vosters also made some donations.

“I have school supplies, groceries and hygiene products,” Vosters said.

Jacob Garcia, the development officer at Martha’s Village and Kitchen said these items are greatly needed right now. He said their shelter is at full capacity.

“We are severely impacted. We do have a waitlist,” Garcia said.

These items are also going to anyone in the community struggling to make ends meet.

“A lot of our clients that we see that are unsheltered, they need quick easy meals so what a pop top canned food is it’s an easy can that you don’t need a can opener," Garcia said. "A lot of our clients don’t have access to can openers so this is really really a need," he added.

Garcia also shared some other key items they’re looking for.

“Some of the main items that we do really need are sun protective gear," he said. "That’s going to be sunscreen, lip balm, flip flops for our shower program that we have. We have a shower program that is open seven days a week for men and women that are separated so they can come in and get refreshed,” he explained.

You can also donate monetarily at the event or on their website: https://marthasvillage.org/

You can still donate items at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert until 1 p.m. Sunday, August 30.

New essential items that are needed include: