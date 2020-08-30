Two men killed in a head-on collision in Palm Springs
In Palm Springs two people are dead after a fatal car crash.
It happened on North Indian Canyon drive near 18th Avenue.
California Highway Patrol confirmed that two men died on the scene.
The head-on collision was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
The coroner was called to the scene but no information on the men's identities have been released.
A News Channel 3 crew witnessed several arrests of other drivers unrelated to the crash on the scene.
Traffic is still impacted on North Indian Canyon drive as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning so consider alternate routes if you are heading in that direction.
