East Valley sees spike in crime

News

COACHELLA, Calif - The Coachella Valley's eastern end has experienced a recent spike in crime over the past several days.

Beginning on Thursday, August 27 a Gang Task Force and the Riverside County Sheriff SWAT team served a search warrant at an apartment complex on Avenue 50 near Jackson Street in Coachella.

Over the weekend 2 shootings were reported in Coachella. One of them left a 16-year-old injured after he was shot in the head, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. No other information was available about the teen's condition.

On Sunday, a shooting in one Indio neighborhood left one man dead.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we're speaking with local law enforcement regarding the uptick in crime.