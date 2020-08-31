Man hospitalized after late-night Coachella shooting

News

A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after an overnight shooting in Coachella.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the area of Avenida de Plata near Avenue 50 at 10:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting.

They said they found evidence of a shooting there, but no victims or any suspects.

Deputies later learned of a man who had gone to a nearby hospital with a possible non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He told authorities he was standing outside of his home when somebody started shooting him.

Additional details were not immediately released and the investigation was ongoing.

