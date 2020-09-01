California lawmakers approve bill extending protections from evictions amid pandemic

Coronavirus

California lawmakers approved a bill Monday that would extend protections from evictions, providing some more relief for those struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic.

If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the bill, the bill would ban evictions through January.

The California legislature approved the bill on Monday -- it passed the Senate with a 33-2 vote, with several Republicans joining Democrats in backing it. It then passed the assembly on a concurrence vote.

Under the measure, landlords would not be able to evict tenants who couldn't pay rent between March 1st and August 31st. It would also ban evictions for tenants affected by the virus who pay at least 25% of their rent that's due between September 1st and January 31st.

Lawmakers have said this is by no means a solution to the crisis so many are experiencing, but it's a short-term compromise for those struggling right now.

The measure now heads to Gov. Newsom who has said previously he will sign it.