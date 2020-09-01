Students at Rancho Mirage Elementary get creative, celebrating ‘Spirit Week’ virtually

Back to School

It’s ‘Spirit Week’ at Rancho Mirage Elementary School.

As News Channel 3’s Madison Weil reports, teachers and kids are getting extra creative this year to show their school spirit virtually.

Students and teachers from a 5th grade class at the school let News Channel 3 join in on their virtual classes via Zoom for the day.

The school kicked off Spirit Week with the theme “crazy hair day,” but each day this week will have a different theme.

“I’m looking forward to pajama day this week,” said one student.

From pigtails to neon ponytails and everything in between, the kids showed off their impressive up-dos.

“I see so many great styles out there!” said Madison Weil.

“I watched a little video of how to do some spikes in my hair,” explained one student.

“My mom did a mohawk,” said another.

Principal Shane Hagar says they wanted to do something fun and familiar with the students. “I like to participate myself to connect more with the kids,” he said.

Hagar explains it’s also a friendly competition between classes. “They get to win this ram cup award that’s been at the school for decades,” he said.

Students say it’s a tradition that, even virtually, brings school spirit to the classroom.

“It just makes everybody feel happy and like they’re back at school. It makes me feel like we can get through this together,” added one student.