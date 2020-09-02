Three juveniles arrested amid ongoing violence in North Palm Springs neighborhoods

News

Palm Springs Police Department arrested a 16-year-old teenager Wednesday morning after serving a search warrant in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood. That teenager is being charged with negligent discharge of a firearm, conspiracy and battery.

This follows an additional two arrests of teenagers that have been made in the last two weeks in connection with several shooting and homicide incidents. One of the teenagers has been charged with murder, the other has been charged with negligent discharge of a firearm, battery and participation in a gang.

PSPD is asking for the public's assistance in providing information on any of the incidents to date to call the PSPD Crimes Against Persons Unit at 760-323-8129, or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867