National Forests in Southern California Closed
Closure to take effect starting at 5 pm Monday
The U.S. Forest Service has closed the following National Forest Land in Southern California effective 5 pm Monday:
- Angeles National Forest
- Cleveland National Forest
- Inyo National Forest
- Los Padres National Forest
- San Bernardino National Forest
- Sequoia National Forest
- Sierra National Forest
- Stanislaus National Forest
The Forest Service is also prohibiting all ignition sources in National Forest lands in California, including campfires and any gas stoves.
All day use sites and developed campgrounds are closed until further notice on National Forest land in California.
Forest Service is making these changes based on heat, wind, dry conditions and firefighting resources being stretched thin.
The decision will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/R5.
