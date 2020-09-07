National Forests in Southern California Closed

News

Closure to take effect starting at 5 pm Monday

The U.S. Forest Service has closed the following National Forest Land in Southern California effective 5 pm Monday:

Angeles National Forest

Cleveland National Forest

Inyo National Forest

Los Padres National Forest

San Bernardino National Forest

Sequoia National Forest

Sierra National Forest

Stanislaus National Forest

The Forest Service is also prohibiting all ignition sources in National Forest lands in California, including campfires and any gas stoves.

All day use sites and developed campgrounds are closed until further notice on National Forest land in California.

Forest Service is making these changes based on heat, wind, dry conditions and firefighting resources being stretched thin.

The decision will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change.

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/R5.