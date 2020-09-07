Traveling in a pandemic this Labor Day

News

Are you traveling this Labor Day?

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reporting the highest air travel this Labor Day weekend since March.

TSA screened almost one million people on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. About a half a million traveled on Saturday. That's the most travelers since the pandemic began.

AAA report is not reporting any spike in travel this Labor Day. However, they did forecast 700 million Americans will make trips throughout the summer despite the pandemic. See source here.

News Channel 3 is speaking with travelers by car and plane.

We ask travelers if they felt safe traveling to a widespread area this holiday weekend.

Riverside County is still in the purple widespread tier of state's reopening plan.

