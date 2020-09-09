Will Halloween be canceled in Riverside County?

News

Many traditional Halloween celebrations are canceled this year in Los Angeles County due to the pandemic.

Los Angeles County health officials released guidance saying trick or treating, trunk or treating, house parties and haunted houses are not permitted. Instead, they recommend celebrating Halloween online or in parades while in your car.

The LA County Health Department also recommends celebrating by watching a scary movie at a drive-in theater or see Halloween themed art at outdoor art museums.

News Channel 3 reached out to the Riverside County Public Health Department to hear what their guidance will be for Halloween this year.

We also reached out to local families to get their reaction on the potential of having Halloween canceled.

