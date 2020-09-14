I-Team Investigation: Some Snowbird wings clipped this upcoming winter season

News

An I-Team Investigation shows that many Canadians and other snowbirds are canceling or delaying their annual trek south to the Coachella Valley this winter due to coronavirus concerns and uncertainty due to the pandemic.

Canadians we've contacted say they're worried about obtaining health insurance to travel, which could become unavailable if infection rates rise, also of strict home quarantines when they return to Canada.

Canadian citizen Dale Onrait said he wants to come to the desert, but isn't sure he'll be able to.

Onrait said, "We can't drive across the border into the US, so that pretty much eliminates people with motor homes or people that can't fly."

Right now, the US-Canadian border is closed to all discretionary travel so Canadians can't drive south even if they want to and even if they own a home in the Coachella Valley. They also can't fly commercially non-stop into the Coachella Valley. Air Canada and WestJet are currently providing no air service into Palm Springs International Airport.

Onrait said, "We've been in contact with many many people all across Canada who are friends, who are snowbirds. And we haven't seen any who's made definite plans to go into the US this winter."

Mark Dodge with Desert Resorts Management believes the desert's annual winter tourism season could see fewer visitors this year. That's already impacting some of the more than 200 properties the company manages around the Coachella Valley in the form of sales.

Dodge said, "Those people coming in for the holidays, we might not see until January and again might not see for the rest of the year depending on how things transpire for the next six months."



The Palm Springs Chamber says they're seeing a lot of phone calls from people who want to come to town, but also want to know what's open and what's not. They believe it won't a a normal season, but still a pretty good one.

PS Chamber CEO Nona Watson said, "I feel really good, if you just measure it by the amount of phone calls and tourism I get in Palm Springs. I think we're going to have a pretty good season."



We'll have more on what these Snowbirds are saying and the many impacts on our local tourism industry. Watch I-Team investigator Jeff Stahl's report CANADIAN QUARANTINE Thursday at 6 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.