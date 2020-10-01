Longtime Palm Springs City Manager David Ready announces retirement

News

Palm Springs City Manager David Ready announced his retirement effective December 31, 2020.

Ready has been the city manager of Palm Springs since 2000. He's seen the city continue to grow into a major tourist destination over the past 20 years.

"Serving the residents of Palm Springs has been an honor and a privilege. I am proud of the work our team has accomplished in partnership with our City Council, residents, businesses, tourism and hospitality stakeholders," Ready said. "I am also extremely grateful to my staff at City Hall for their diligence and dedication to performing the important work we do every day to make our city great – and to the many City Council members I have served over the years, for their vision, leadership and commitment to our city."

Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors released a statement thanking Ready for his longtime of service to the city.

"Palm Springs has experienced an unprecedented renaissance under David

Ready’s leadership," said Mayor Geoff Kors. “My City Council colleagues and I are incredibly grateful for his extraordinary knowledge and expertise when it comes to governing a complex municipality like Palm Springs and implementing important policy and community programs that make our city uniquely like no place else," Kors said.

The city will begin a nationwide search to replace Ready.