High-risk Halloween activities and low-risk alternatives according to the CDC

Another holiday is around the corner. News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay shares what high-risks come with celebrating Halloween in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and offers some lower-risk alternatives.

“We don’t plan on trick-or-treating; kind of keeping it low-key, keeping it safer for us and the kids," Alyna Ruiz told News Channel 3.

Ruiz is a mother of three and said she's rethinking Halloween this year as health experts advise parents not to take their kids trick-or-treating.

“It’s really hard because we all love Halloween and I love seeing the kids dressed up and come and giving out candy. Kids love doing that. It’s a tradition. It’s going to be very hard to move away from but it really is not a good idea this year,” Registered Nurse and Infection Preventionist at Eisenhower Health, Michael Connors told News Channel 3.

Connors warned people about the risks related to Halloween this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released their list of low, moderate and high-risk activities related to Halloween.

Some of the high-risk activities include:

Traditional trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Hayrides and tractor rides with people not in your household

Indoor haunted houses

“It’s just not a good idea,” Connors said. He also told us the virus can last on a candy wrapper for at least several hours.

The CDC also noted a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Connors spoke about a low-risk alternative for families.

“One of the things is still going out walking on Halloween just with your own family group and look at the Halloween decorations that people put up,” he shared.

Some of the low-risk activities according to the CDC include:

Halloween scavenger hunt with members of your household

Virtual Halloween costume contest

Halloween movie night with members of your household

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household

“Halloween is a really tricky one because of the traditions with it puts us at greater risk than some other holidays so we really don’t want to see that spike," Connors said.

Ruiz, shared what her family plans to do on Halloween night.

“We plan on having a family movie night, staying home and putting together little goodie bags for the kids, some coloring books, some sticker books, having candy and popcorn but definitely keeping safe,” she said.

A traditional Halloween this year is a risk they’re not willing to take.

“It’s a little sad that this year we can’t do the same but it’s one year out of many more to come,” Ruiz said.