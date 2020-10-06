Party promoter BB Ingle dies at 68 from cancer

News

The Coachella Valley has lost one of its brightest stars.

BB Ingle, known as one of the desert's top party promoters died Tuesday morning, close family friend Tracy Dietlin confirmed to News Channel 3.

Ingle had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Ingle was always the life of the party. Because of his love of music and people, he managed to blend the two and make a business out of putting on some of the best parties in town for more than three decades.

His events, usually held around holidays were themed, drawing in hundreds of guests. They were mostly sold out and largely talked about afterward.

Close friend and publisher of Coachella Valley Weekly, Tracy Dietlin expressed her sadness saying, "He left an indelible mark in the hearts and lives of everyone that knew him. His passing is a great loss to the valley. I will miss him terribly. My heart goes out to his family."

Ingle was on a total of 17 Coachella Valley Weekly covers over the last 8 years and last year he was awarded the “Lifetime Achievement Award” for Promoter.

Friends say he always had a kind word and a smile, and if BB was invited on stage by a local performer, the song, "Sweet Home Alabama" was his anthem.

Raised in Alabama, Ingle moved to the valley in the 80's. He and friends opened BB O'Briens a favorite local bar in Palm Desert.

That's where his party producing skills began and took him down a path he loved in life, bringing people together to have fun and enjoy great music.

BB Ingle died at home early this morning. He was 68 years old.

MORE: BB Ingle speaks on his battle with cancer, the origin of his legendary parties