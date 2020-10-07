Big rig hauling watermelon catches fire on I-10 east of Indio

News

A trucker escaped injury today when a big rig hauling 80,000 pounds of watermelon caught fire on Interstate 10 about 30 miles east of Indio.

The fire was reported at 4:14 a.m. in the westbound direction near Chiriaco Summit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Photos posted by Caltrans on social media show that the semi burned down to its metal components, scattering debris on the shoulder.

The slow lane was closed while crews cleaned up the wreckage, which was expected to last several hours, Caltrans tweeted at about 7:30 a.m.