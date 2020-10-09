Skip to Content
October 9, 2020
Published 3:03 pm

Latest Riverside County Coronavirus Numbers

Riverside County reported 408 new cases Friday. This brings the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 61,824.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 8 additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,256.

Riverside County has reported 221 additional recoveries Friday. The total number of recoveries is now at 56,030.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 10 new COVID-19 hospitalizations. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 145 .

Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and counties having more patients.

As for ICU patients, the county reported one fewer patient in the ICU. There are currently 39 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU. This is also the lowest number of patients since the first week of April.

Cities and Communities

Locally, there are 72 new cases in the Coachella Valley bringing that total to 14,897. No new deaths have been reported in the Valley.

City of Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,122, Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,001

City of Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,157, Deaths: 28
Recovered: 1,089

City of Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,977, Deaths: 32
Recovered: 1,890

City of Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 254, Deaths: 24
Recovered: 218

City of Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 1,056, Deaths: 58
Recovered: 959

City of Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 50, Deaths: 3
Recovered: 43

City of La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 842, Deaths: 19
Recovered: 776

City of Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,794, Deaths: 74
Recovered: 3,573

City of Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,746, Deaths: 28
Recovered: 2,635

Community of Anza

Confirmed Cases: 16

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 14

Community of Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 139

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 130

Community of Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 64

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 59

Community of Cherry Valley

Confirmed Cases: 95

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 91

Community of Coronita

Confirmed Cases: 62

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 53

Community of Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 70

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 60

Community of Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 40

Community of East Hemet

Confirmed Cases: 370

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 343

Community of El Cerrito

Confirmed Cases: 138

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 128

Community of El Sobrante

Confirmed Cases: 292

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 271

Community of French Valley

Confirmed Cases: 349

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 327

Community of Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 231

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 220

Community of Good Hope

Confirmed Cases: 247

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 236

Community of Green Acres

Confirmed Cases: 38

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 36

Community of Home Gardens

Confirmed Cases: 335

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 309

Community of Homeland

Confirmed Cases: 116

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 108

Community of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

Confirmed Cases: 22

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 21

Community of Lake Mathews

Confirmed Cases: 108

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 92

Community of Lakeland Village

Confirmed Cases: 221

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 213

Community of Lakeview

Confirmed Cases: 47

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 37

Community of Mead Valley

Confirmed Cases: 550

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 512

Community of Meadowbrook

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 40

Community of Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 461

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 432

Community of North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 143

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 132

Community of Nuevo

Confirmed Cases: 184

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 170

Community of Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 335

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 325

Community of Romoland

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 43

Community of Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 49

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 44

Community of Temescal Valley

Confirmed Cases: 428

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 398

Community of Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 189

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 178

Community of Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 237

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 227

Community of Valle Vista

Confirmed Cases: 236

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 224

Community of Vista Santa Rosa

Confirmed Cases: 99

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 95

Community of Winchester

Confirmed Cases: 23

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 20

Community of Woodcrest

Confirmed Cases: 251

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 229

What's Open In Riverside County?

  • Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)
  • All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)
  • Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)
  • Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)
  • Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)
  • Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)
  • Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

Hair & nail salons, as well as barbershops are already open indoors with modifications.

The Palm Springs Unified School District is planning on returning to class in January at 50% capacity.

Some schools have already returned to indoor learning after applying for a school waiver.

Click here to see the list of school waiver applicants

Testing

699,189 tests have been conducted.

The county is encouraging residents to continue to get tested, as it helps the county continue to the reopening process.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Symptoms

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

