Latest Riverside County Coronavirus Numbers
Riverside County reported 408 new cases Friday. This brings the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 61,824.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 8 additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,256.
Riverside County has reported 221 additional recoveries Friday. The total number of recoveries is now at 56,030.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 10 new COVID-19 hospitalizations. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 145 .
Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and counties having more patients.
As for ICU patients, the county reported one fewer patient in the ICU. There are currently 39 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU. This is also the lowest number of patients since the first week of April.
Cities and Communities
Locally, there are 72 new cases in the Coachella Valley bringing that total to 14,897. No new deaths have been reported in the Valley.
City of Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,122, Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,001
City of Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,157, Deaths: 28
Recovered: 1,089
City of Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,977, Deaths: 32
Recovered: 1,890
City of Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 254, Deaths: 24
Recovered: 218
City of Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 1,056, Deaths: 58
Recovered: 959
City of Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 50, Deaths: 3
Recovered: 43
City of La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 842, Deaths: 19
Recovered: 776
City of Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,794, Deaths: 74
Recovered: 3,573
City of Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,746, Deaths: 28
Recovered: 2,635
Community of Anza
Confirmed Cases: 16
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 14
Community of Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 139
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 130
Community of Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 64
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 59
Community of Cherry Valley
Confirmed Cases: 95
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 91
Community of Coronita
Confirmed Cases: 62
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 53
Community of Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 70
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 60
Community of Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 45
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 40
Community of East Hemet
Confirmed Cases: 370
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 343
Community of El Cerrito
Confirmed Cases: 138
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 128
Community of El Sobrante
Confirmed Cases: 292
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 271
Community of French Valley
Confirmed Cases: 349
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 327
Community of Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 231
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 220
Community of Good Hope
Confirmed Cases: 247
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 236
Community of Green Acres
Confirmed Cases: 38
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 36
Community of Home Gardens
Confirmed Cases: 335
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 309
Community of Homeland
Confirmed Cases: 116
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 108
Community of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
Confirmed Cases: 22
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 21
Community of Lake Mathews
Confirmed Cases: 108
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 92
Community of Lakeland Village
Confirmed Cases: 221
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 213
Community of Lakeview
Confirmed Cases: 47
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 37
Community of Mead Valley
Confirmed Cases: 550
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 512
Community of Meadowbrook
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 40
Community of Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 461
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 432
Community of North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 143
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 132
Community of Nuevo
Confirmed Cases: 184
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 170
Community of Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 335
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 325
Community of Romoland
Confirmed Cases: 45
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 43
Community of Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 49
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 44
Community of Temescal Valley
Confirmed Cases: 428
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 398
Community of Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 189
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 178
Community of Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 237
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 227
Community of Valle Vista
Confirmed Cases: 236
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 224
Community of Vista Santa Rosa
Confirmed Cases: 99
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 95
Community of Winchester
Confirmed Cases: 23
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 20
Community of Woodcrest
Confirmed Cases: 251
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 229
What's Open In Riverside County?
- Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)
- All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)
- Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)
- Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)
- Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)
- Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)
- Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)
Hair & nail salons, as well as barbershops are already open indoors with modifications.
The Palm Springs Unified School District is planning on returning to class in January at 50% capacity.
Some schools have already returned to indoor learning after applying for a school waiver.
Click here to see the list of school waiver applicants
Testing
699,189 tests have been conducted.
The county is encouraging residents to continue to get tested, as it helps the county continue to the reopening process.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
