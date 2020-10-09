Latest Riverside County Coronavirus Numbers

News

Riverside County reported 408 new cases Friday. This brings the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 61,824.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 8 additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,256.

Riverside County has reported 221 additional recoveries Friday. The total number of recoveries is now at 56,030.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 10 new COVID-19 hospitalizations. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 145 .

Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and counties having more patients.

As for ICU patients, the county reported one fewer patient in the ICU. There are currently 39 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU. This is also the lowest number of patients since the first week of April.

Cities and Communities

Locally, there are 72 new cases in the Coachella Valley bringing that total to 14,897. No new deaths have been reported in the Valley.

City of Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,122, Deaths: 51

Recovered: 1,001

City of Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,157, Deaths: 28

Recovered: 1,089

City of Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,977, Deaths: 32

Recovered: 1,890

City of Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 254, Deaths: 24

Recovered: 218

City of Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,056, Deaths: 58

Recovered: 959

City of Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 50, Deaths: 3

Recovered: 43

City of La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 842, Deaths: 19

Recovered: 776

City of Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,794, Deaths: 74

Recovered: 3,573

City of Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,746, Deaths: 28

Recovered: 2,635

Community of Anza Confirmed Cases: 16 Deaths: 0 Recovered: 14 Community of Bermuda Dunes Confirmed Cases: 139 Deaths: 3 Recovered: 130 Community of Cabazon Confirmed Cases: 64 Deaths: 1 Recovered: 59 Community of Cherry Valley Confirmed Cases: 95 Deaths: 4 Recovered: 91 Community of Coronita Confirmed Cases: 62 Deaths: 1 Recovered: 53 Community of Desert Edge Confirmed Cases: 70 Deaths: 5 Recovered: 60 Community of Desert Palms Confirmed Cases: 45 Deaths: 3 Recovered: 40 Community of East Hemet Confirmed Cases: 370 Deaths: 7 Recovered: 343 Community of El Cerrito Confirmed Cases: 138 Deaths: 0 Recovered: 128 Community of El Sobrante Confirmed Cases: 292 Deaths: 3 Recovered: 271 Community of French Valley Confirmed Cases: 349 Deaths: 1 Recovered: 327 Community of Garnet Confirmed Cases: 231 Deaths: 5 Recovered: 220 Community of Good Hope Confirmed Cases: 247 Deaths: 3 Recovered: 236 Community of Green Acres Confirmed Cases: 38 Deaths: 0 Recovered: 36 Community of Home Gardens Confirmed Cases: 335 Deaths: 4 Recovered: 309 Community of Homeland Confirmed Cases: 116 Deaths: 3 Recovered: 108 Community of Idyllwild-Pine Cove Confirmed Cases: 22 Deaths: 1 Recovered: 21 Community of Lake Mathews Confirmed Cases: 108 Deaths: 6 Recovered: 92 Community of Lakeland Village Confirmed Cases: 221 Deaths: 2 Recovered: 213 Community of Lakeview Confirmed Cases: 47 Deaths: 0 Recovered: 37 Community of Mead Valley Confirmed Cases: 550 Deaths: 16 Recovered: 512 Community of Meadowbrook Confirmed Cases: 43 Deaths: 1 Recovered: 40 Community of Mecca Confirmed Cases: 461 Deaths: 9 Recovered: 432 Community of North Shore Confirmed Cases: 143 Deaths: 1 Recovered: 132 Community of Nuevo Confirmed Cases: 184 Deaths: 3 Recovered: 170 Community of Oasis Confirmed Cases: 335 Deaths: 5 Recovered: 325 Community of Romoland Confirmed Cases: 45 Deaths: 1 Recovered: 43 Community of Sky Valley Confirmed Cases: 49 Deaths: 2 Recovered: 44 Community of Temescal Valley Confirmed Cases: 428 Deaths: 5 Recovered: 398 Community of Thermal Confirmed Cases: 189 Deaths: 0 Recovered: 178 Community of Thousand Palms Confirmed Cases: 237 Deaths: 1 Recovered: 227 Community of Valle Vista Confirmed Cases: 236 Deaths: 5 Recovered: 224 Community of Vista Santa Rosa Confirmed Cases: 99 Deaths: 1 Recovered: 95 Community of Winchester Confirmed Cases: 23 Deaths: 0 Recovered: 20 Community of Woodcrest Confirmed Cases: 251 Deaths: 6 Recovered: 229

What's Open In Riverside County?

Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)

Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

Hair & nail salons, as well as barbershops are already open indoors with modifications.

The Palm Springs Unified School District is planning on returning to class in January at 50% capacity.

Some schools have already returned to indoor learning after applying for a school waiver.

Testing

699,189 tests have been conducted.

The county is encouraging residents to continue to get tested, as it helps the county continue to the reopening process.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.