PSUSD parents react to the district’s ‘hybrid plan’ for the possible return of in-person learning in January

This week, the Palm Springs Unified School District laid out a plan for when in-person learning could possibly resume in the classroom.

The hybrid plan would see a maximum of 50% capacity in the district's schools after the winter break in January.

Local parents of children in PSUSD schools are reacting to this plan.

It's important to know that nothing was officially set yet. The district leaders discussed a four-month plan to get schools ready for the implementation of the hybrid plan.

PSUSD will meet again in October to continue to discuss the implementation of this hybrid plan.

News Channel 3 reached out to the Coachella Valley Unified School District on when they could release their plan. They gave us this statement: We closed our parent survey this week. Those results will be analyzed and a thorough recap will be presented to the Board in our October 8th Board Meeting. We will then have a discussion about the results and about our current and future status. CVUSD is committed to providing a rigorous instructional program while ensuring the safety of our students and staff.

News Channel 3 also reached out Desert Sands Unified School District to find out if there is a meeting scheduled or a plan ready on when in-person learning could possibly return. We have not heard back from them at this time.