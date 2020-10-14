Firefighters contain fire at an abandoned home in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters were able to contain a fire that engulfed an abandoned home in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was first reported at 12:42 p.m. in the 12300 block of Cholla Drive.
Southern California Edison crews were called to the scene following
the discovery of several downed power lines.
The fire was contained by 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
