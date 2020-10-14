Two Palm Springs burglary suspects arrested

News

Two Los Angeles area burglary suspects were arrested late Tuesday night, accused in a Palm Springs break-in.

Police officers were called to the area of Palm Canyon Drive near Gene Autry Trail at 10:30 p.m. for a reported burglary.

Officers say they were able to interrupt the crime, and the two suspects ran from the scene but were later detained.

One was stopped by officers using a police dog.

Authorities say the pair were booked into jail and then released with citations.

