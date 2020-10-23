Coronavirus cases up, hospitalizations down, ending a week that brought the County back to the purple tier
New coronavirus numbers Friday afternoon round out a week that brought Riverside County back into the purple tier.
Cases were up by 371 since Thursday bringing the case total to 65,757. No deaths were reported. Hospitalizations were down by 15 for a total of 161 and there were 2 fewer coronavirus cases in the ICU bringing that total down to 39.
9,112 more people tested since Thursday as the County and various cities push that more testing will help push the County back into the red tier.
Riverside County put this statement in an e-mail blast regarding testing:
"Riverside County officials remind residents that returning swiftly to the red tier of the state’s reopening framework is based on the actions that all of us take – including getting tested.
Returning to red tier so that more businesses can return indoors as quickly as possible means that all residents must remain vigilant and get tested. Getting tested is a critical step to early intervention that slows the spread to others.
When residents wear face masks outside the home, keep six feet of distance from others and frequently wash their hands, they protect themselves by up to 95 percent of the virus.
Riverside County returned to the purple tier this week, requiring several types of businesses and places of worship to move outdoors. The county must remain in the purple tier for a minimum of three weeks until the state-evaluated metrics return to the red tier for two of those weeks.
To be tested, visit https://gettested.ruhealth.org/"
250 more people were added to the recovered list bringing that total to 58,852. The case rate remains at 9.1% and the positivity rate remains at 5.2%.
Here in the Coachella Valley there were 69 additional coronavirus cases for a total of 15,597 since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths in the Coachella Valley.
- City of Desert Hot Springs
- Confirmed Cases: 1,197, Deaths: 28
- Recovered: 1,119
- City of Palm Springs
- Confirmed Cases: 1,169, Deaths: 53
- Recovered: 1,041
- City of Cathedral City
- Confirmed Cases: 2,064, Deaths: 34
- Recovered: 1,944
- City of Rancho Mirage
- Confirmed Cases: 266, Deaths: 24
- Recovered: 226
- City of Palm Desert
- Confirmed Cases: 1,123, Deaths: 58
- Recovered: 996
- City of Indian Wells
- Confirmed Cases: 54, Deaths: 4
- Recovered: 48
- City of La Quinta
- Confirmed Cases: 896, Deaths: 19
- Recovered: 824
- City of Indio
- Confirmed Cases: 3,959, Deaths: 77
- Recovered: 3,699
- City of Coachella
- Confirmed Cases: 2,874, Deaths: 29
- Recovered: 2,712
- Community of Anza
- Confirmed Cases: 17
- Deaths: 0
- Recovered: 16
- Community of Bermuda Dunes
- Confirmed Cases: 147
- Deaths: 3
- Recovered: 136
- Community of Cabazon
- Confirmed Cases: 67
- Deaths: 1
- Recovered: 62
- Community of Cherry Valley
- Confirmed Cases: 97
- Deaths: 4
- Recovered: 92
- Community of Coronita
- Confirmed Cases: 67
- Deaths: 1
- Recovered: 60
- Community of Desert Edge
- Confirmed Cases: 74
- Deaths: 5
- Recovered: 67
- Community of Desert Palms
- Confirmed Cases: 48
- Deaths: 3
- Recovered: 40
- Community of East Hemet
- Confirmed Cases: 388
- Deaths: 8
- Recovered: 358
- Community of El Cerrito
- Confirmed Cases: 144
- Deaths: 0
- Recovered: 134
- Community of El Sobrante
- Confirmed Cases: 319
- Deaths: 3
- Recovered: 287
- Community of French Valley
- Confirmed Cases: 370
- Deaths: 1
- Recovered: 345
- Community of Garnet
- Confirmed Cases: 239
- Deaths: 5
- Recovered: 227
- Community of Good Hope
- Confirmed Cases: 260
- Deaths: 3
- Recovered: 243
- Community of Green Acres
- Confirmed Cases: 40
- Deaths: 0
- Recovered: 36
- Community of Highgrove
- Confirmed Cases: 135
- Deaths: 1
- Recovered: 124
- Community of Home Gardens
- Confirmed Cases: 365
- Deaths: 4
- Recovered: 325
- Community of Homeland
- Confirmed Cases: 134
- Deaths: 3
- Recovered: 113
- Community of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
- Confirmed Cases: 24
- Deaths: 1
- Recovered: 21
- Community of Lake Mathews
- Confirmed Cases: 119
- Deaths: 6
- Recovered: 99
- Community of Lakeland Village
- Confirmed Cases: 227
- Deaths: 2
- Recovered: 219
- Community of Lakeview
- Confirmed Cases: 48
- Deaths: 0
- Recovered: 46
- Community of Mead Valley
- Confirmed Cases: 580
- Deaths: 16
- Recovered: 527
- Community of Meadowbrook
- Confirmed Cases: 45
- Deaths: 1
- Recovered: 42
- Community of Mecca
- Confirmed Cases: 484
- Deaths: 9
- Recovered: 447
- Community of North Shore
- Confirmed Cases: 152
- Deaths: 1
- Recovered: 137
- Community of Nuevo
- Confirmed Cases: 204
- Deaths: 3
- Recovered: 182
- Community of Oasis
- Confirmed Cases: 358
- Deaths: 5
- Recovered: 335
- Community of Romoland
- Confirmed Cases: 50
- Deaths: 1
- Recovered: 45
- Community of Sky Valley
- Confirmed Cases: 50
- Deaths: 2
- Recovered: 45
- Community of Temescal Valley
- Confirmed Cases: 449
- Deaths: 6
- Recovered: 424
- Community of Thermal
- Confirmed Cases: 193
- Deaths: 0
- Recovered: 186
- Community of Thousand Palms
- Confirmed Cases: 250
- Deaths: 1
- Recovered: 235
- Community of Valle Vista
- Confirmed Cases: 255
- Deaths: 5
- Recovered: 234
- Community of Vista Santa Rosa
- Confirmed Cases: 104
- Deaths: 1
- Recovered: 99
- Community of Winchester
- Confirmed Cases: 26
- Deaths: 0
- Recovered: 23
- Community of Woodcrest
- Confirmed Cases: 270
- Deaths: 6
- Recovered: 244
The County was placed back in the purple tier on Tuesday and will remain there for three weeks.
Comments