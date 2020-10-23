Coronavirus cases up, hospitalizations down, ending a week that brought the County back to the purple tier

News

New coronavirus numbers Friday afternoon round out a week that brought Riverside County back into the purple tier.

Cases were up by 371 since Thursday bringing the case total to 65,757. No deaths were reported. Hospitalizations were down by 15 for a total of 161 and there were 2 fewer coronavirus cases in the ICU bringing that total down to 39.

9,112 more people tested since Thursday as the County and various cities push that more testing will help push the County back into the red tier.

Riverside County put this statement in an e-mail blast regarding testing:

"Riverside County officials remind residents that returning swiftly to the red tier of the state’s reopening framework is based on the actions that all of us take – including getting tested. Returning to red tier so that more businesses can return indoors as quickly as possible means that all residents must remain vigilant and get tested. Getting tested is a critical step to early intervention that slows the spread to others. When residents wear face masks outside the home, keep six feet of distance from others and frequently wash their hands, they protect themselves by up to 95 percent of the virus. Riverside County returned to the purple tier this week, requiring several types of businesses and places of worship to move outdoors. The county must remain in the purple tier for a minimum of three weeks until the state-evaluated metrics return to the red tier for two of those weeks. To be tested, visit https://gettested.ruhealth.org/"

250 more people were added to the recovered list bringing that total to 58,852. The case rate remains at 9.1% and the positivity rate remains at 5.2%.

Here in the Coachella Valley there were 69 additional coronavirus cases for a total of 15,597 since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

City of Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,197 , Deaths: 28

, Deaths: Recovered: 1,119

City of Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,169 , Deaths: 53

, Deaths: Recovered: 1,041

City of Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,064 , Deaths: 34

, Deaths: Recovered: 1,944

City of Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 266 , Deaths: 24

, Deaths: Recovered: 226

City of Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,123 , Deaths: 58

, Deaths: Recovered: 996

City of Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 54 , Deaths: 4

, Deaths: Recovered: 48

City of La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 896 , Deaths: 19

, Deaths: Recovered: 824

City of Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,959 , Deaths: 77

, Deaths: Recovered: 3,699

City of Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,874 , Deaths: 29

, Deaths: Recovered: 2,712

Community of Anza

Confirmed Cases: 17

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 16

Community of Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 147

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 136

Community of Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 67

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 62

Community of Cherry Valley

Confirmed Cases: 97

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 92

Community of Coronita

Confirmed Cases: 67

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 60

Community of Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 74

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 67

Community of Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 48

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 40

Community of East Hemet

Confirmed Cases: 388

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 358

Community of El Cerrito

Confirmed Cases: 144

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 134

Community of El Sobrante

Confirmed Cases: 319

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 287

Community of French Valley

Confirmed Cases: 370

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 345

Community of Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 239

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 227

Community of Good Hope

Confirmed Cases: 260

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 243

Community of Green Acres

Confirmed Cases: 40

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 36

Community of Highgrove

Confirmed Cases: 135

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 124

Community of Home Gardens

Confirmed Cases: 365

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 325

Community of Homeland

Confirmed Cases: 134

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 113

Community of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

Confirmed Cases: 24

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 21

Community of Lake Mathews

Confirmed Cases: 119

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 99

Community of Lakeland Village

Confirmed Cases: 227

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 219

Community of Lakeview

Confirmed Cases: 48

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 46

Community of Mead Valley

Confirmed Cases: 580

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 527

Community of Meadowbrook

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 42

Community of Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 484

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 447

Community of North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 152

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 137

Community of Nuevo

Confirmed Cases: 204

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 182

Community of Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 358

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 335

Community of Romoland

Confirmed Cases: 50

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 45

Community of Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 50

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 45

Community of Temescal Valley

Confirmed Cases: 449

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 424

Community of Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 193

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 186

Community of Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 250

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 235

Community of Valle Vista

Confirmed Cases: 255

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 234

Community of Vista Santa Rosa

Confirmed Cases: 104

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 99

Community of Winchester

Confirmed Cases: 26

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 23

Community of Woodcrest

Confirmed Cases: 270

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 244

The County was placed back in the purple tier on Tuesday and will remain there for three weeks.