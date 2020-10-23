Early in-person voting begins Friday at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert

News

Election Day is less than two weeks away. For those looking to vote in-person this year, early voting starts on Friday, October 23, at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert. It will also be offered through the weekend Oct. 24-25.

The voting center is located on the first floor of the mall across from Express. Registered voters can show up and vote on an electronic voting unit or drop off their mail-in ballots in an official ballot drop-off bin.

Early voting opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. each day. This is one of four locations across Riverside County offering early voting, although this is the only Coachella Valley option.

Early voting is also available Friday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Galleria at Tyler in Riverside, on the first floor near Nordstrom’s, and at the Promenade in Temecula on the first floor near the Macy’s Women’s Store.

Voters can also cast their ballot at the Registrar of Voters office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 31 - Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The registrar’s office at 2720 Gateway Drive in Riverside is open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The registrar says voters are encouraged to cast their votes as soon as possible so they can be included in the first Election Night results, which will be posted shortly after 8 p.m. on November 3rd.

Call the registrar’s office at (951) 486-7200 if you have any questions about your eligibility to vote.