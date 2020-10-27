Meet the candidates running for Indio City Council seats

News

Its 8 days out from election day. The race has started for the first district election for Indio’s Districts 1 & 5.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero takes a look at the candidates and their key issues.

Indio is known as the "City of Festivals" although this year the virus has put a stop to the city’s main attraction.

Two seats are up to face this challenge and five candidates are vying for those spots on Indio’s City Council.

District 1 covers the communities Northwest of the city.

Incumbent Mayor, Glenn Miller has held office here since 2008. Now, he’s up for re-election.

“That's why you see people coming into Indio, that's why we're one of the fastest growing cities in California," said Miller. "Let alone in the Coachella Valley because they see opportunity."

But after serving four terms on council, He’s not ready to hang up his hat. He wants to do more for the community.

“Economic development is number one, public safety is number two," said Miller. " You cannot have a prosperous city without having a good police and fire department, the third one is continuing what we're doing in our housing and in our development to be able to have affordable housing options for all our residents.”

His opponent, registered nurse, Erin Teran hopes to bring a different mindset to the city.

“There’s so much that needs to be worked on and still needs to be changed, We have alot of out city council members at have been in office for a long time and I commend them for their work but I think having a fresh perspective is very important,"said Teran.

But the city of Indio has been hit harder by the pandemic with more positive cases COVID infection, thats an issue she wants to address.

“Having a perspective from my healthcare background will help to keep our residents safe and its just not about keeping our residents safe, its about getting us reopened quickly finding ways that we can work together to get kids back to school these are all worries that we have," said Teran.

And from the 5th district, council member Lupe Ramos Amith seeking her fifth term representing the southwest part of the city.

“I know that the projects that the community has asked me to accomplish can be accomplished in the next four years because we've already started them," said Smith. "So I look forward to working with my colleagues and to moving those projects forward and to stand, you'll get through this pandemic and to come out healthy and stronger than ever before.”

Amith has made her mark on council as she’s the first Latina to hold office. But she’s not done. She wants to bring more to the downtown district.

“We're currently working under a mutual understanding agreement with the developer who will bring in a large project that will encompass a couple of boutique hotels, some civic properties, shopping opportunities and also job opportunities,"said Amith.

Newcomer, Erick Lemus Nadurille hopes to make an impact.

“So access to government is really important at all levels, cultural competence to have someone that looks and speaks the same language in a multi-diversity community really needs a leader to be available,"said Nadurille.

As we recover from the COVID crisis, Nadurille is advocating for more resources in the hispanic communities.

“I also been advocating for immigrant pro-immigrant policy that helps, our families heal for your safe in Indio," said Nadurille. "We're 68% latino population. And so that's very significant to the changes that we have to make according the needs of our population.”

Frank Ruiz also wants your vote.

“If anything COVID-19 has taught us that we need to diversify it. We can not rely just on concerts festivals. We need to make sure that we develop an economy that can last for years to come," said Ruiz.

Ruiz said there needs to be a solution for the short term rentals.

“One approach that I’ll probably propose is making sure that whoever runs the property is on-site. So if something happens, we have a phone number, we have a rapid way to get a hold of you. And then perhaps that will avoid any further problems or conflicts," said Ruiz.