Halted Halloween? How some plan to celebrate this year and what the county is advising

News

The year 2020 has been anything but normal. The pandemic has been the driving force, with much of its impacts, aside from health, interfering with gatherings and now, Halloween.

"We recommend no trick-or-treating, however, invite up to 2 other families to the house and eat dinner in the backyard. You can have your own virtual costume contest. Think of other ways to celebrate Halloween," said Riverside University Health System Assistant Director, Michael Osur.

Within the past few weeks, Riverside County has encouraged people not to go trick-or-treating, but rather think of different ways to celebrate that fall within the safety guidelines related to COVID-19, including social distancing and mask-wearing.

Coming up all new at 6 p.m. we are speaking with one local resident who is scaling back on her annual haunted mansion. Plus, we'll have more on whether law enforcement will be doing anything different to ensure the public is adhering to the guidelines.