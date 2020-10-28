Two lanes of Palm Canyon set to reopen, part of revised outdoor dining program

News

Two lanes on the closed section of Palm Canyon between Tahquitz Canyon Way and Baristo Road will be reopening Wednesday morning, per city officials.

The artery has been shut down as part of the city’s ‘Al Fresco’ Outdoor Dining Pilot Program designed to help restaurants during the pandemic.

While Riverside County is in the purple tier, restaurants are not allowed to seat customers indoors. To help keep restaurant businesses afloat, the city launched this program allowing restaurants to set up outdoor dining and patios in the street.

Some local retailers, however, say the program has been hurting their business by reducing foot traffic and parking spots available to customers.

"I think there is a little unfairness between small businesses and restaurants. I think restaurants are being favored a little bit,” said Tara Green, manager, Birkenstocks, Palm Springs.

As a result, the city is now revising the program. Two lanes of Palm Canyon will be reopening mid-morning on Wednesday between Tahquitz Canyon Way and Baristo Road. The city says restaurants will still be allowed expanded outdoor dining parklets on both sides of the streets.

City Manager David Ready says the program was always designed to be flexible, listening to the needs of both businesses and customers.

"We're sensitive to the needs of retail stores. We are doing everything we can to make sure their stores are not blocked,” said Ready.

Ready also says they’re considering allowing retailers to set up displays on sidewalks and on sections of the street in front of their stores, as they continue to evaluate the program.