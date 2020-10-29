Family ask for community’s help finding missing Indio man

News

A local family is asking for the community's help in finding an 18-year-od last seen Monday morning.

Dominick Ray Rodriguez, 18, (also goes by Emmanual Reyes) has been missing since Monday.

According to his mother, he was last seen in the area of Highway 111 and Calhoun street in Indio at around 5 am on Monday morning.

His mother also told News Channel 3 that Rodriguez suffers from mental illness.

If you have any information on Rodriguez's whereabouts, call the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057.