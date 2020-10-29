Family and friends of 7-year-old boy rally at courthouse as suspected attacker is due back in court

News

The man accused of attacking a 7-year-old boy in Desert Hot Springs was due back in court on Thursday. Daniel Poulsen, 32, was scheduled to appear at a hearing set for 8:30 a.m., which was then pushed back to 1:30 p.m.

"Knowing what he did, and the steps he took to do what he did, he knew what he was doing," said Wendy Ludwick, mother of 7-year-old Gavin Ludwick.

Ludwick, her son, and several other supporters rallied in front of the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Thursday, as they chanted "Justice for Gavin."

Poulsen was arrested on the morning of July 19 after an extensive investigation led Desert Hot Springs police to his whereabouts. He is accused of attacking Gavin the night before on the 9600 block of Vista Del Valle. According to Ludwick, her son had been walking home from a pool party from a neighbor's house.

A neighbor who lives across the street, Alturo Delgado, told News Channel 3 he was leaving his home with his girlfriend to get some food. As he turned the car around, he discovered the unconscious boy lying facedown on Vista Del Valle just after 7:00 p.m.

Gavin was first taken to Desert Regional Medical Center before he was airlifted to Loma Linda University Children's Hospital. He suffered major injuries to his head. Doctors had to replace part of his skull with a metal plate.

In July the criminal proceedings were suspended, and the judge appointed a doctor to evaluate Poulsen and determine whether he is competent.

Two behavioral health specialists were appointed by the court to evaluate the defendant's mental competency. A judge will use their reports to determine whether Poulsen is mentally fit to be prosecuted one count of attempted murder and one count of child endangerment, causing great bodily injury. There is also a sentencing enhancement on both counts that he personally inflicted great bodily injury, which caused the victim to become comatose.

"He doesn’t understand what the charges are. He is a diagnosed schizophrenic from my understanding," Poulsen's public defender said during the July hearing.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we'll have the latest decision from the court, and what Gavin's mother is saying.