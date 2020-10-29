Halloween activities amid a pandemic
Halloween will be a bit different this year unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn't stopped some organizers, businesses, and the community from celebrating the holiday in a safe manner.
- Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween evening at the River at Rancho Mirage
- The River at Rancho Mirage is hosting a "Trunk or Treat" night. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy the FREE drive-thru event taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- There will be some spooktacular set-ups from several businesses including KESQ News Channel 3, BMW, Target, Ben and Jerry's, Hats Unlimited, Renova Solar Energy, Hot Yoga Plus PS, David's Plumbing and many more.
- Howl-O-Ween at the Living Desert
- Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert
- Children are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes and explore the Zoo for a socially-distant and family-friendly adventure
- Saturday, October 31 from 8 am – 5 pm
- A limited number of tickets available.
Click here to buy your tickets
- Decorate Your Car Contest & Treat Giveaway
- Drive through the Indio Community Center parking lot and visit the Halloween Themed Booths and pick up treats
- Participate in our Car Decorating Contests and Win Prizes
- Event goes from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM
- Halloween Lane
- Drive-thru Halloween Lane and check out the spooky scenes and pick up treats!
- Takes place at the Mecca Community Center located at 65-250 Coahuilla Street in Mecca
- Event goes from 5 pm to 7 pm
- Coachella Halloween Bike Ride
- Friday at 7 PM; Ride begins at 8PM
- Coachella City Hall
- Costume contest with cash prizes
Comments