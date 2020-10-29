Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:38 am

Halloween activities amid a pandemic

Halloween-candy-pumpkin_8876718_ver1.0_640_360

Halloween will be a bit different this year unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn't stopped some organizers, businesses, and the community from celebrating the holiday in a safe manner.

  • Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween evening at the River at Rancho Mirage
    • The River at Rancho Mirage is hosting a "Trunk or Treat" night. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy the FREE drive-thru event taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • There will be some spooktacular set-ups from several businesses including KESQ News Channel 3, BMW, Target, Ben and Jerry's, Hats Unlimited, Renova Solar Energy, Hot Yoga Plus PS, David's Plumbing and many more.
  • Howl-O-Ween at the Living Desert
    • Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert
    • Children are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes and explore the Zoo for a socially-distant and family-friendly adventure
    • Saturday, October 31 from 8 am – 5 pm
    • A limited number of tickets available. 
      Click here to buy your tickets

ADVERTISING

  • Decorate Your Car Contest & Treat Giveaway
    • Drive through the Indio Community Center parking lot and visit the Halloween Themed Booths and pick up treats
    • Participate in our Car Decorating Contests and Win Prizes
    • Event goes from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM
  • Halloween Lane
    • Drive-thru Halloween Lane and check out the spooky scenes and pick up treats!
    • Takes place at the Mecca Community Center located at 65-250 Coahuilla Street in Mecca
    • Event goes from 5 pm to 7 pm
  • Coachella Halloween Bike Ride
    • Friday at 7 PM; Ride begins at 8PM
    • Coachella City Hall
    • Costume contest with cash prizes
News Headlines / Top Stories

Dani Romero

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content