Halloween activities amid a pandemic

News

Halloween will be a bit different this year unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn't stopped some organizers, businesses, and the community from celebrating the holiday in a safe manner.

Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween evening at the River at Rancho Mirage The River at Rancho Mirage is hosting a "Trunk or Treat" night. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy the FREE drive-thru event taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be some spooktacular set-ups from several businesses including KESQ News Channel 3, BMW, Target, Ben and Jerry's, Hats Unlimited, Renova Solar Energy, Hot Yoga Plus PS, David's Plumbing and many more.

Howl-O-Ween at the Living Desert Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert Children are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes and explore the Zoo for a socially-distant and family-friendly adventure Saturday, October 31 from 8 am – 5 pm A limited number of tickets available.

Click here to buy your tickets



ADVERTISING