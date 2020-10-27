The River at Rancho Mirage hosting Halloween “Trunk-or-Treat”

News

Looking for a safe way to celebrate Halloween and go out trick-or-treating? The River at Rancho Mirage is holding a fun and contactless way to still go out and get that delicious Halloween candy!

The River at Rancho Mirage is hosting a "Trunk or Treat" night. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy the FREE drive-thru event taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Families who want to take part in the celebration should enter the River using the Bob Hope entrance and follow directional signage. Families must stay in the vehicle and candy will be placed in your trunk.

There will be some spooktacular set-ups from several businesses including KESQ News Channel 3, BMW, Target, Ben and Jerry's, Hats Unlimited, Renova Solar Energy, Hot Yoga Plus PS, David's Plumbing and many more.

If you would like your business to participate you can call 760-861-5192.