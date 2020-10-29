Woman killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash

News

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.-- A 40-year-old woman from Cathedral City was killed Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened in the area of Crossley Road and Sarah Street at 7:45 P.M.

Officers found a woman suffering major injuries as a result of the crash. She later died on the scene.

Her identity is not being released at this time.

The Cathedral City Police Department Traffic Team is investigating the collision and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

