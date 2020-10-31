Electronic voting in Riverside County down for several hours

News

Several people have reached out to News Channel 3 to tell us that electronic voting is down in Riverside County. An election worker tells us that the system crashed just after Voting Assistance Centers opened at 9 am Saturday morning.

We are told that voters can still fill out a paper ballot instead. This election worker wants to assure voters that "their vote is still safe and will be delivered directly and be counted."

State Senator Melissa Melendez tweeted about the issue.

Voting machines in Riverside County are down. We are working on finding out what the problem is and when the registrar will have this fixed. This is completely unacceptable. — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) October 31, 2020

We have reached out to the County for further information, and Reporter Shelby Nelson is working the story.