Valley voters sound off on presidential election so far

News

As the presidential race hangs in the balance, it's been an anxious two days for voters here in the Coachella Valley. People on each side of the race still have faith their candidate will win the White House.

"Even for a guy like me, I don't get real anxious, but I've had a little bit of anxiety about this," said Randy Boyd, a Trump supporter.

"It's scary is what it is, it's scary to see how people are reacting," said Sue Matros, a Biden supporter.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia spoke to voters – watch the story tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.