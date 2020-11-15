One person seriously injured after car crash in Desert Hot Springs

News

One person is recovering from major injuries after a car crash in Desert Hot Springs Sunday morning.

According to CAL Fire, the crash happened at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Palm drive and Paul road.

A car ran into a pole and one person was trapped inside the car. Firefighters say they were able to get the person out and take them to a hospital. That person suffered major injuries.

Desert Hot Springs Police say they are investigating this crash.