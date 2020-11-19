Congressman Raul Ruiz introduces ‘Salton Sea Public Health And Environmental Protection Act’ bill

News

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz formally introduced legislation to help mitigate the environmental crisis at the Salton Sea on Thursday.

The bill, called the "Salton Sea Public Health and Environmental Protection Act," follows a congressional hearing on the Salton Sea in late September, the first hearing on the environmental crisis at the lake since 1997. The legislation, if passed, would bring substantial federal funding to support dust suppression and habitat projects at the Salton Sea. It would also increase coordination between stakeholders at all levels of government.

Ruiz announced the introduction of the bill on News Channel 3 in the Morning and spoke on the timeliness of the bill as well as the wide-ranging health effects of the toxic lake on Southern California.