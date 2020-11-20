Palm Springs car show among first large events in Coachella Valley to take place during pandemic

News

The twice annual Palm Springs car sale and show kicks off Friday, November 20, becoming one of the first large events to take place in the Coachella Valley during the pandemic. The opening day event kicks off at noon and lasts on Friday until 9 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The first event happened back in February, right before the coronavirus pandemic caused many businesses and events to shut down.

Included in the weekend festivities is McCormick's Collector Car Auction. Organizers said more than 500 classic cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display.

Public admission is free on Friday. A one-day pass is $15 and a two-day pass is $25 for Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers said temperature checks will be taken upon entering, and masks are mandatory.

Food trucks will also be on site.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we'll give you a look inside the event, and why organizers were comfortable holding it amid the pandemic.