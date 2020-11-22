Restaurants offer to-go Thanksgiving meals but they’re going fast!

News

With Thanksgiving just four days away, restaurants are working around the clock to meet the demand of to-go Thanksgiving meal orders and outdoor dining reservations.

“We have had Thanksgiving at this restaurant for 43 years since we opened and I have been here for every Thanksgiving since I was little,” owner of Wally’s Desert Turtle in Rancho Mirage, Madalyn Botella told News Channel 3.

With many families choosing to forgo the traditional Thanksgiving gathering because of the pandemic, many local restaurants are offering ways families can still celebrate safely.

“We have created a four-course meal both for dining in and also a four-course meal for take out as well," Botella said.

Wally’s Desert Turtle said their individually packaged to-go meals will be hot and ready to eat on Thanksgiving day.

To-go might seem like a unique way to have Thanksgiving but it could be a safer option for families to practice social distancing, avoid sharing food items and buffet styles.

“Probably your safest option is to do pre-order or takeout with us that way you can enjoy under your own roof," owner of RD RNNR in La Quinta, Anita Chmielak told News Channel 3.

They are offering to-go and patio dining on Thanksgiving as well.

“We’re actually doing a three-course pre-fixed menu starting at $39 and then kiddos can also enjoy that for $12,” Chmielak said. “You can choose from a traditional turkey dinner or you can also choose prime rib or Chilean sea bass and then your choice of pie for dessert,” she added.

Another place offering to-go turkey dinners is Lavender Bistro. They’re taking orders up until Tuesday, two days prior to Thanksgiving.

Pies are flying off the shelves at Il Sogno, a local bakery on El Paseo.

“Mira has the best desserts and special little treats,” Stacey Mills, a customer at Il Sogno said.

Like many restaurants, they’ll be open on Thursday for those last-minute shoppers or people looking to dine out on Thanksgiving day.

“I think in these crucial times it’s really important to support small businesses especially for the holidays,” Chmielak said.

“With everything we just need to support each other and especially in a small community like this go do takeout or dine in on the patio," Botella said. "All these restaurants are trying so hard to make it an environment for everyone that’s comfortable and safe and also an enjoyable experience,” she added.

If you haven’t made plans for Thanksgiving day hurry up and make a reservation or place your to-go order before they run out.

As we called around to different places, we found many restaurants offering to-go dinners are already booked. The Daily Grill on El Paseo has already sold out of their to-go meals, same with Agua Caliente and Bristol Farms.