Cathedral City police search for suspect in fatal attack of 24-year-old man

Cathedral City police are searching for a homicide suspect. We first brought you news of the deadly assault as it was breaking last night. We know the identity of the victim, but not who may have killed him.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero went back to the scene of the crime to find out more.

Cathedral City police taped off an entire business plaza Monday night as they investigated a fatal attack.

It happened on the sidewalk near Avenida Del Yermo and Ramon Road.

“We didn’t hear or see anything at all it was really discrete," said a woman who works at one of the nearby stores. She didn’t want to show her face on camera.

Officers were called here around 7 p.m., after an injured man was found on the sidewalk. First responders tried to save him but he didn’t survive.

“It is a little worrying like hearing something like that but I know there’s a lot of activity in this area," said woman.

Detectives photographed the street for potential clues and marked the area.

We reached out to detectives for any update in the case. They said it’s still too early in the investigation to say much. But confirmed this is the fifth homicide in the city.

We also learned, the victim has been identified as 24 year old, Ricardo Aguilar from Cathedral City.

“I am 29 years old so I am pretty close in age. I did grow up here in the desert as well so it is a little worrying that i may have known him or went to school with him at some point.”

The woman said this is the first time something violent has happened in the area.

“Maybe a year ago I heard of something close by similar but nothing this close near the same block.”

The motive behind the assault is still not clear.

“I just pray for his family and I hope they find who did this.”

Cathedral City police are asking anyone with any information at all to help them with this case

Please contact Cathedral City police detectives at 760-770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488 or via the Cathedral City police department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com.

If you have information possibly associated with this incident, you may also report your information anonymously through the wetip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-crime or www.wetip.com. some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.