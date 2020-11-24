Congressman Raul Ruiz delivers meals to local seniors in need

News

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz is giving back to the community ahead of Thanksgiving.

Ruiz joined the Mizell Center's Meals on Wheels program out in Palm Desert Tuesday morning. The Congressman dropped off meals for seniors and those in need around the community.

It was a joy delivering warm, nutritious meals with the @MizellSrCtr to #CA36 residents! I'm thankful for all those who helped spread love and kindness with Meals on Wheels today. pic.twitter.com/XXAYascK1h — Raul Ruiz (@RepRaulRuizMD) November 24, 2020

"There are seniors in our neighborhoods, there are neighbors of ours, that need our help. Whether we contribute to the program, whether we donate money to other food support services, FIND Food Bank, Mizell Center, Meals on Wheels, there are things that we can do," Ruiz said. "Even a simple, picking up the phone and calling our neighbors to see if they're okay."

The organization has thousands of local programs to address senior isolation and hunger. According to Ruiz, there has been a doubling of need among local seniors during the pandemic, going up to nearly 1,000.

"This pandemic has really put a strain on seniors and their ability to get the full nutritional support that they need," Ruiz said.

Ruiz took moments to introduce himself to those he is delivering food to and offering services for Medicare and social security.

"It really hits home, you really see the day-to-day struggles that our seniors who are food insecure in our desert face. And the fact that this pandemic has expanded those hardships is really telling for all of us, " Ruiz said.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a Meals on Wheels client, click here. You can also call the Mizell Center's Nutrition Department at (760) 323-5689.